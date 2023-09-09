Russia Pulls Reinforcements From Other Frontline Areas To Robotyne - British Intelligence

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter) with reference to intelligence data, reports Ukrinform.

British intelligence notes that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced to the multi-layered main line of Russian defenses east of Robotyne. Ukrainian forces are continuing to make gradual tactical advances against Russian positions and attrite Russian forces in the area.

The update notes that Ukrainian forces also maintained pressure on Russian positions south of Bakhmut, making gradual gains between Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

"It is highly likely that Russia has redeployed forces from other areas of the frontline to replace degraded units around Robotyne. These redeployments are likely limiting Russia's ability to carry out offensive operations of its own along other areas of the front line," the summary says.

The redeployment is also likely to indicate pressure on their defensive lines, particularly around Robotyne, British intelligence said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine as of September 9 amounted to 267,540.