Russian Invaders Leave 1,122 Children Wounded Across Ukraine

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reports.

"As of the morning of September 9, 2023, as per the official report by juvenile prosecutors, 503 children were killed and 1,122 sustained injuries of varidegrees of severity," the message reads.

The data are not final. Work is ongoing to verify reports coming from the hostility zones, territories temporarily captured by the Russians, and the liberated areas.

The largest numbers of affected children were reported in Donetsk region (487), Kharkiv region (300), Kyiv region (129), Kherson region (124), Zaporizhzhia region (99), Mykolaiv region (97), Dnipropetrovsk region (96), Chernihiv region (71), and Luhansk region (67).

On September 8, two teenage brothers, aged 14 and 15, were injured by Russian strikes in the settlement of Pivnichne near Toretsk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, nearly 230 children remain in the communities of Kupiansk district where the situation is most tense. Mandatory evacuation has been announced for the said area.