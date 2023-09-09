Russian Invaders Leave 1,122 Children Wounded Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces have already killed 503 children in Ukraine and injured another 1,122 children.
That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reports.
"As of the morning of September 9, 2023, as per the official report by juvenile prosecutors, 503 children were killed and 1,122 sustained injuries of varidegrees of severity," the message reads.
The data are not final. Work is ongoing to verify reports coming from the hostility zones, territories temporarily captured by the Russians, and the liberated areas. Read also: Ukraine brings nine more children forcibly taken by Russian occupiers back home
The largest numbers of affected children were reported in Donetsk region (487), Kharkiv region (300), Kyiv region (129), Kherson region (124), Zaporizhzhia region (99), Mykolaiv region (97), Dnipropetrovsk region (96), Chernihiv region (71), and Luhansk region (67).
On September 8, two teenage brothers, aged 14 and 15, were injured by Russian strikes in the settlement of Pivnichne near Toretsk.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, nearly 230 children remain in the communities of Kupiansk district where the situation is most tense. Mandatory evacuation has been announced for the said area.
MENAFN09092023000193011044ID1107037314
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.