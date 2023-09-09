Embassy Reveals Details Of Japanese Top Diplomat's Visit To Ukraine

This was reported by the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine on its Facebook page, Ukrinform saw.

The embassy posted a video showing the minister by the train at the station.

Earlier, Kyodo News, with reference to the Japanese government, wrote that Hayashi Yoshimis making an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Saturday in order to demonstrate support to Kyiv in the fight against the Russian invasion.

This is the first visit of the Japanese foreign minister to Ukraine since Moscow unleashed a full-scale war in February last year.

Hayashi, who was on a trip to the Middle East and Poland last Sunday, will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and tell him about Japan's plans to hold a conference to promote Ukraine's economic recovery early next year.

He is also expected to take part in the ceremony of handing over to the Ukrainian side Japanese cranes and other equipment designed to remove unexploded ordnance.