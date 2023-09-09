Devastating 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Morocco, Leaving 632 Dead

According to reports from theGeological Survey, the earthquake's epicenter was located 44 miles southwest of Morocco, with a recorded depth of 18.5 kilometers. The Richter scale recorded the quake's magnitude at 6.8, marking it as a significant seismic event.

Tremors from the earthquake reverberated across coastal cities like Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira, sending shockwaves of panic through the affected regions. The earthquake struck at 11 p.m. local time, catching many residents off guard.

Local media outlets have reported widespread power outages in several earthquake-hit areas. Even more devastatingly, UNESCO-listed historical buildings, cherished as World Heritage sites, have suffered considerable damage. The perilsituation has left dozens of individuals trapped beneath the rubble, amplifying concerns over a rising death toll.

As aftershocks continued to rattle the region, people opted to seek refuge in the streets and open spaces, shunning the perceived safety of their homes. Officials have confirmed the destruction of several buildings and extensive damage to dozens more. Urgent rescue and relief operations have been initiated in the affected areas, and hospitals are appealing for blood donations to assist the injured.

