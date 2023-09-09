Morocco's Earthquake Death Toll Up To 632, Injuries To 329

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The death toll from Morocco's earthquake of seven magnitude rose to 632 and injuries up to 329, said Moroccan state television on Saturday.
The quake was felt in different Moroccan cities including Rabat and Casablanca.
According to Morocco's National Geophysics Institute, the earthquake is the worst in the country's history in a century.
Meanwhile, the institute's official Nasser Jabbour noted that hundreds of aftershocks of six magnitude followed the earthquake. (pickup previous)
