Gcc Stands In Solidarity With Quake-Stricken Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The GCC stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco, which recently was stricken by a powerful earthquake that caused the loss of lives, injuries, and destruction of infrastructure, said a statement on Saturday.
In a statement by the Secretariat, GCC Chief Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed his deepest condolences to the Moroccan leadership and people.
He wished for the swift recovery of those affected by the horrific natural disaster.
The 7.0-magnitude earthquake had resulted in the death of over 632 people so far and the injury of 329. (end)
