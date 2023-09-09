Putin Expressed Condolences Over Victims Of Morocco's Devastating Earthquake

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Saturday his condolences over the victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Morocco, which caused casualties and the destruction of properties.
A statement the Russian Presidency's website said that Putin had sent a cable of condolences to King Mohammad VI over those who were killed in the natural disaster, expressing also wishes of swift recovery for those injured in the quake.
Moroccan authorities revealed that 632 people were killed in the earthquake and 329 were injured so far in the 7.0-magnitude earthquake. (end)
as.gta
MENAFN09092023000071011013ID1107037272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.