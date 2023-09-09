Arab League Condoles With Morocco Over Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit expressed his deepest condolences with the victims of Morocco's earthquake on Saturday.
In a tweet on his X account, Abul-Gheit said that his heart is with the Moroccan people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Last night, Morocco's National Geophysical Institute announced that an earthquake of 7.0-magnitude hit the country, the worst in a century.
According to recent statistics, the earthquake killed 632 and injured 329 people. (end)
