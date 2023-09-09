Kuwait Pm Sends Cable Of Condolences To Moroccan King

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of condolences to Moroccan King Mohammad VI, expressing his deepest sorrow over those affected by the recent devastating earthquake, which hit the kingdom. (pickup previous)
