Kuwait Amir Expresses Sorrow Over Morocco's Devastating Earthquake


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of condolences to Moroccan King Mohammad VI, expressing sorrow over the devastating earthquake, which hit his country.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir showed grievance towards the families of the earthquake's victims and also wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the natural disaster. (end)
