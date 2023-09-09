Saturday, 09 September 2023 01:20 GMT

Kuwait Deputy Amir, Crown Prince Expresses Sorrow Over Morocco's Earthquake


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of condolences to Moroccan King Mohammad VI over the devastating earthquake, which hit the kingdom.
His Highness the Deputy Amir wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the earthquake, prayed for the people that pass away. (pickup previous)
