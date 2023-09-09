Uae Expresses Solidarity With Morocco, Offers Condolences Over Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Moroover the victims of the earthquake that struck southwest of Marrakesh, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Morocco, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
