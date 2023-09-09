Uae President Attends G20 Summit In India

NEW DELHI, 9th September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today participated today in the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit held in New Delhi, India. Chaired by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, the G20 Summit brought together G20 world leaders, European Union officials, representatives of international organisations and UN bodies, and country delegations to discuss key global issues and opportunities for joint action.

The summit's opening session, titled "One Earth", addressed the international community's collective responsibility in protecting the pland its natural resources, affirming that the world must cooperate to advance climate action.

His Highness the President was received at the summit venue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein photos were taken with the host.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the Republic of India's organisation and hosting of the summit, commending the Indian G20 Presidency's successful convening of the G20 process.

Moreover, His Highness underscored his hope for the summit to produce constructive outcomes, wishing the Federative Republic of Brazil success in its G20 presidency next year.

The inauguration of the summit was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

This is the fourth year that the is participating in the G20 process in reflection of the country's efforts to strengthen international cooperation and joint action and achieve progress in fostering sustainable development and prosperity for all.