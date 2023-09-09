African Union's Entry To G20 Strengthens Voice Of Global South: Indian Pm

By Binsal Abdulkader

NEW DELHI, 9th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The African Union's entry to the G20 will strengthen the voice of the Global South, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today morning.

“Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South,” Modi said.

The African Union joined the Group of 20 (G20) as a permanent member at the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit that started in New Delhi in India today morning.

“With support from all of you, I invite the African Union to join G20,” Modi said in his inaugural address to the Summit, which received a long applause from the world leaders.

The African Union formally became the new member of the G20 at the invitation of India, the summit host.

"With everyone's approval, I request the AU head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," Prime Minister Modi said in the opening session, and the AU's leader took his seat among other G20 leaders in the Summit.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the AU's entry to the G20 has made the Group more inclusive.

“For a G20, which is more inclusive and more vocal for Global South!” Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The G20 already included 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. These members account for around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The UAE, along with eight other countries, is attending the summit as an invitee.