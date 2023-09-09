Zho, Efcad Sign Mou To Train People Of Determination In Falconry

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Falconers Club (EFCAD) on cooperation in heritage sports, particularly falconry.

As per MoU, ZHO's members of determination will be trained according to a plan and programme aligned with their abilities, with certificates of participation and falconer participation cards to be given to the participants. The agreement also provides for the formation of an elite ZHO team to participate in major competitions and contests, as well as enable them to access and participate in the national competitions organised by the EFCAD, including the President's Cup for Falconry.

The MoU was signed by ZHO's Secretary-General Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, and EFCAD's Executive Director Sultan Ibrahim Al Mahmoud. A group of officials from both sides attended the signing ceremony that took place at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) held by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Under the agreement, ZHO will train its members of determination as per an EFCAD-approved training plan with a supervisor to be assigned to trainees during training and competitions. Moreover, EFCAD's coaches will receive training on how to deal with people of determination, while the EFCAD will provide specialists to carry out training in accordance with the approved programme.

The EFCAD will also provide logistical support when organising any competitions or tournaments at the local level, and implement training programmes.

Al Humaidan welcomed the signing of this MoU with the EFCAD, noting the importance of providing a conducive environment to develop the skills and capabilities of people of determination, and spreading awareness and knowledge among them on falconry and its role in society as part of the UAE's heritage.