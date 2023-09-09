Uae President Directs Establishment Of Air Bridge To Deliver Critical Relief To Morocco Following Earthquake

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the establishment of an air bridge to deliver critical relief supplies and other forms of support to those affected by the earthquake that struck variareas of the Kingdom of Morocco.

His Highness' initiative reaffirms the deep-rooted ties between the and Moroand underscores the UAE's enduring disaster response efforts and commitment to strengthening global solidarity, particularly with those in need.