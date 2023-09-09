Morocco Earthquake News Live: Death Toll Rises To 632 World Leaders Express Grief

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "MoroEarthquake LIVE news: Morocco's government said that 632 died and 329 were injured after a powerful quake, more than doubling the earlier toll, reports AP. Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famred walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNEWorld Heritage site, damaged. TheGeological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 pm, with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. Theagency reported a magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.
