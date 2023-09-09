Silent Killer: Toxic Work Conditions Increase Risk Of Premature Death, Study Says

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A study conducted by the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden has highlighted the life-threatening impact of toxic work conditions. Published in The Journal of Epidemiology and Community Reports, the research establishes a direct correlation between precariemployment conditions and a heightened risk of premature death.Precariemployment'Precariemployment' is used to describe roles that feature brief contracts, like temporary jobs, low wages, and restricted authority and benefits, all contributing to a volatile and insecure work setting.Also Read: Sacked tutor who promoted voting for educated candidates criticises Unacademy's lack of support“The risk of early death is higher if one keeps working in jobs without a secure employment contract,” ANI quoted the paper's author Theo Bodin as saying.Impact of job securityWhat makes this study particularly noteworthy is its foon the benefits of secure employment. The research analysed data from over 250,000 Swedish workers between the ages of 20 and 55, collected from 2005 to 2017.It found that individuals who transitioned from precarito stable employment experienced a 20% reduction in the risk of premature death. This statistic apparently points to the role that job security plays in overall health and longevity.Call for systemic changeDr. Nuria Matilla-Santander, one of the study's authors, emphasised that reducing precariousness in the labour market could be a significant step in preventing premature deaths. The next phase of the research aims to delve deeper into the specific causes of mortality associated with precariemployment.Also Read: Parag Agrawal was not 'fire-breathing dragon' that X required: Musk on why he sacked former CEO“We can be relatively certain that the difference in mortality is due to the precariousness of employment rather than individual factors,” she said.The study by the Karolinska Institutet serves as a significant contribution to understanding the public health implications of employment conditions. It highlights the urgent need for improving employment security as a preventive measure against premature death.(With ANI inputs)
MENAFN09092023007365015876ID1107037077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.