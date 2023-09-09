Tanoto Foundation Gives S$1M To Singapore National Eye Centre To Combat Age Related Macular Degeneration



Tanoto Foundation's donation will advance research into gene therapy to address eye condition that is a major cause of vision loss The condition affects 200 million globally and 5 out of 100 in Singapore; number of cases expected to rise with Singapore's ageing population

Left to Right: Dr Ng Choon Ta, Member, Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation; Ms Imelda Tanoto, Member, Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation; Prof Aung Tin, CEO, Singapore National Eye Centre; Dr J. Satrijo Tanudjojo, Global CEO, Tanoto Foundation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Tanoto Foundation:

Tanoto Foundation is an independent philanthropic organisation founded in 1981 by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto based on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to realise his or her full potential. Tanoto Foundation programmes stem from the belief that quality education accelerates equal opportunity. We harness the transformative strength of education to realise people's full potential and improve lives. Tanoto Foundation focuses on making an impact in three main areas: improving learning environments, future leader's development, as well as medical research and sciences.

More information is available at



.

Tanoto Foundation