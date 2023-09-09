Bingx Shows Possibility As First Cex To Launch Banana Gun Token



Unibot: Market Cap: Approximately $85 million, FDV: Approximately $85 million, 5% transaction tax. Banana Gun: Approximately $1.3 million (800ETH, 20%), FDV: Approximately $6.5 million, 4% transaction tax.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers



tracking, spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.



BingX