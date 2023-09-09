Lithuanian Pm Predicts Disputes Over How To Force Russia To Pay Reparations To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite said that after the war in Ukraine ends, disputes will arise over how to make Russia pay for the damage they inflicted.
She said this during the VilnConference, Ukrinform reports with reference to European Pravda.
According to the head of the Lithuanian government, although the resolution of the issue will cause some controversy, the aggressor country must ultimately pay as this is the only fair way. Read also: Foreign architects to be involved in reconstruction of Kharkiv central part
She noted that it is normal that democratic countries, the EU, the U.S., and all other nations support Ukraine on this path, but in the end, the bill must be issued to be paid by those who caused destruction.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States has seized more than $1 billion worth of private Russian assets based in other countries.
