Lithuanian Pm Predicts Disputes Over How To Force Russia To Pay Reparations To Ukraine

She said this during the VilnConference, Ukrinform reports with reference to European Pravda.

According to the head of the Lithuanian government, although the resolution of the issue will cause some controversy, the aggressor country must ultimately pay as this is the only fair way.

She noted that it is normal that democratic countries, the EU, the U.S., and all other nations support Ukraine on this path, but in the end, the bill must be issued to be paid by those who caused destruction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States has seized more than $1 billion worth of private Russian assets based in other countries.