Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Over 268K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to September 9, 2023, Ukraine's Armed Forces eliminated 268,140 Russian invaders, including 600 in the past day alone.
That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's forces destroyed 4,544 (+15) enemy tanks, 8,739 (+13) armored fighting vehicles, 5,789 (+36) artillery systems, 757 (+3) MR systems, 508 (+1) air defense systems, 315 ( +0) warplanes, 316 (+0) helicopters, 4,588 (+18) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 1,455 (+0) cruise missiles, 19 (+0) warships/cutters, 8,298 ( +34) trucks and tankers, and 870 (+10) units of specialized equipment.
The incoming reports on Russia's latest losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 30 clashes were reported along the front line in the past day as the enemy launched 13 missile attacks and 64 airstrikes.
