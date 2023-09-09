Woman Hurt In Russian Strike On Sumy Succumbs To Injuries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Sumy woman, who was injured by the Russian missile strike on September 8, died from her wounds in a local hospital.
That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Yesterday, a resident of Sumy died in the hospital. She had been injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on the regional center's residential block," the report reads. Read also: Pontoon crossing built in Sumy region on site of bridge destroyed by enemy
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Sumy on September 8. Four people were rescued from under the rubble of their destroyed homes.
MENAFN09092023000193011044ID1107037021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.