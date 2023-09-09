Saturday, 09 September 2023 10:53 GMT

Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market


9/9/2023 3:06:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The official exchange rate of the manat against thedollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar

August 28

1.7

September 4

1.7

August 29

1.7

September 5

1.7

August 30

1.7

September 6

1.7

August 31

1.7

September 7

1.7

September 1

1.7

September 8

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Following the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0123 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0174 manat and amounted to 1.8275 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

August 28

1.8374

September 4

1.8338

August 29

1.8402

September 5

1.8347

August 30

1.8465

September 6

1.8252

August 31

1.8561

September 7

1.8221

September 1

1.8439

September 8

1.8215

Average rate per week

1.8448

Average rate per week

1.8275

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0003 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0174 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

August 28

0.0178

September 4

0.0176

August 29

0.0178

September 5

0.0175

August 30

0.0177

September 6

0.0173

August 31

0.0176

September 7

0.0173

September 1

0.0177

September 8

0.0173

Average rate per week

0.0177

Average rate per week

0.0174

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0635 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

August 28

0.0640

September 4

0.0637

August 29

0.0641

September 5

0.0635

August 30

0.0641

September 6

0.0634

August 31

0.0636

September 7

0.0634

September 1

0.0636

September 8

0.0633

Average rate per week

0.0639

Average rate per week

0.0635

