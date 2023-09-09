Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The
official exchange rate of the manat against thedollar, set by
the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week,
Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to
one dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
dollar
|
August 28
|
1.7
|
September 4
|
1.7
|
August 29
|
1.7
|
September 5
|
1.7
|
August 30
|
1.7
|
September 6
|
1.7
|
August 31
|
1.7
|
September 7
|
1.7
|
September 1
|
1.7
|
September 8
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
Following the results of this week, the official
exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0123
manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0174 manat
and amounted to 1.8275 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
euro
|
August 28
|
1.8374
|
September 4
|
1.8338
|
August 29
|
1.8402
|
September 5
|
1.8347
|
August 30
|
1.8465
|
September 6
|
1.8252
|
August 31
|
1.8561
|
September 7
|
1.8221
|
September 1
|
1.8439
|
September 8
|
1.8215
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8448
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8275
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat
against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0003 manat. The weighted
average exchange rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to
0.0174 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
Russian ruble
|
August 28
|
0.0178
|
September 4
|
0.0176
|
August 29
|
0.0178
|
September 5
|
0.0175
|
August 30
|
0.0177
|
September 6
|
0.0173
|
August 31
|
0.0176
|
September 7
|
0.0173
|
September 1
|
0.0177
|
September 8
|
0.0173
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0177
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0174
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat
against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted
average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to
0.0635 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
Turkish lira
|
August 28
|
0.0640
|
September 4
|
0.0637
|
August 29
|
0.0641
|
September 5
|
0.0635
|
August 30
|
0.0641
|
September 6
|
0.0634
|
August 31
|
0.0636
|
September 7
|
0.0634
|
September 1
|
0.0636
|
September 8
|
0.0633
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0639
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0635
MENAFN09092023000187011040ID1107037020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.