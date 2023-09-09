Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The official exchange rate of the manat against thedollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports. The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar August 28 1.7 September 4 1.7 August 29 1.7 September 5 1.7 August 30 1.7 September 6 1.7 August 31 1.7 September 7 1.7 September 1 1.7 September 8 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

Following the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0123 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0174 manat and amounted to 1.8275 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro August 28 1.8374 September 4 1.8338 August 29 1.8402 September 5 1.8347 August 30 1.8465 September 6 1.8252 August 31 1.8561 September 7 1.8221 September 1 1.8439 September 8 1.8215 Average rate per week 1.8448 Average rate per week 1.8275

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0003 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0174 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble August 28 0.0178 September 4 0.0176 August 29 0.0178 September 5 0.0175 August 30 0.0177 September 6 0.0173 August 31 0.0176 September 7 0.0173 September 1 0.0177 September 8 0.0173 Average rate per week 0.0177 Average rate per week 0.0174

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0635 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira August 28 0.0640 September 4 0.0637 August 29 0.0641 September 5 0.0635 August 30 0.0641 September 6 0.0634 August 31 0.0636 September 7 0.0634 September 1 0.0636 September 8 0.0633 Average rate per week 0.0639 Average rate per week 0.0635