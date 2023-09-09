Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.65 to $96.16 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $78.24 per barrel, up by $0.51 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.5 compared to the previprice and reached $92.4 per barrel on September 8.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 9.