What Is The Best Way To Maintain Granite Countertops?

The best way to maintain granite countertops is by using coasters. Coasters protect the countertops from water stains, scratches and heat damage.

To maintain your granite countertops, you must keep them clean. Use non-abrasive cleaners like warm water and mild dish soap to wipe down the countertops after cooking or eating. Do not use steel wool or other abrasives as these will scratch the surface of your granite and make it more susceptible to staining.

Ammonia should also be avoided because it can damage some types of countertops. If you want to disinfect something that has been dropped on the floor then try using alcohol instead-it's gentler on most surfaces but still effective at killing germs!

To prevent water from staining the countertops, you should not leave water sitting on them for long periods of time. If you have a spill or something like that, don't wipe it up right away; instead, allow the water to dry naturally before wiping it off.

A good way to dry your granite is by using an absorbent cloth and wiping off any excess moisture from your countertop surface. This will help prevent stains from forming in the future as well!

Watch out for spills, especially acidic foods like tomatoes and vinegars that can damage the stone over time



You should also be careful with acidic foods and liquids, which can damage the stone over time. Tomatoes, vinegar, citjuices and wine are all examples of acidic foods that you shouldn't leave sitting on your granite countertop for too long. If you spill these items on your countertops, clean them up immediately using a damp rag or paper towel to prevent staining.

Granite countertops are durable, long-lasting and easy to care for. If you take care of your granite countertops, they will last a long time!

We hope this article has helped you to understand how to care for your granite countertops. If you follow these tips, your stone will last for years and years. You may even want to consider investing in a granite sealer that can protect against stains and scratches while making the surface look even more beautiful!