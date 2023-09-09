What Is The Best Way To Maintain Granite Countertops?

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Granite is a beautiful and durable material for kitchen countertops, but it still requires some care. In fact, if you take the right steps to maintain your granite counters, they can last for decades! To help you get started on this task, here are some tips on how to care for your granite:
Always use coasters
The best way to maintain granite countertops is by using coasters. Coasters protect the countertops from water stains, scratches and heat damage.
Don't use abrasive cleaners
The best way to maintain granite countertops is by using warm water, a soft cloth and non-abrasive cleaners. Do not use bleach or abrasives on granite, as they will cause damage over time.
Keep your counters clean
To maintain your granite countertops, you must keep them clean. Use non-abrasive cleaners like warm water and mild dish soap to wipe down the countertops after cooking or eating. Do not use steel wool or other abrasives as these will scratch the surface of your granite and make it more susceptible to staining.
Do not use bleach on your granite because it can discolor it over time. Vinegar and lemon juice can also cause discoloration if left on too long; therefore, avoid using these ingredients as well when cleaning your counters!
Ammonia should also be avoided because it can damage some types of countertops. If you want to disinfect something that has been dropped on the floor then try using alcohol instead-it's gentler on most surfaces but still effective at killing germs!
Don't let water sit on the countertops for long periods of time
To prevent water from staining the countertops, you should not leave water sitting on them for long periods of time. If you have a spill or something like that, don't wipe it up right away; instead, allow the water to dry naturally before wiping it off.
A good way to dry your granite is by using an absorbent cloth and wiping off any excess moisture from your countertop surface. This will help prevent stains from forming in the future as well!
Avoid cutting directly on the granite counters with knives or other sharp objects
1. Use a cutting board.
2. Don't use your countertop as a work surface.
3. Don't cut directly on the granite with knives or other sharp objects. If you must, use a cutting board to protect the surface of your countertops.
Watch out for spills, especially acidic foods like tomatoes and vinegars that can damage the stone over time
You should also be careful with acidic foods and liquids, which can damage the stone over time. Tomatoes, vinegar, citjuices and wine are all examples of acidic foods that you shouldn't leave sitting on your granite countertop for too long. If you spill these items on your countertops, clean them up immediately using a damp rag or paper towel to prevent staining.
Care for your granite countertops and they will last a long time!
Granite countertops are durable, long-lasting and easy to care for. If you take care of your granite countertops, they will last a long time!
The first thing to know about caring for granite is that you should never use bleach or harsh chemicals on them. Instead, clean them with a soft cloth and mild soap (like Ivory). Then wipe down the surface with water until dry before using again.
You should also avoid:
1. Using abrasive cleaners like steel wool or Comet; these can scratch the surface of your granite countertop which makes it look old very quickly!
We hope this article has helped you to understand how to care for your granite countertops. If you follow these tips, your stone will last for years and years. You may even want to consider investing in a granite sealer that can protect against stains and scratches while making the surface look even more beautiful!