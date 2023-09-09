Kuwait Deputy Amir, Crown Prince Congratulates N. Korea On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Deputy Amir His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations, Saturday, to North Korean President Kim Jong Un on his country's national day.
His Highness wished him a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for his country. (pickup previous)
