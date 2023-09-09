Kuwait Amir Congratulates Tajikistan On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on his country's national day.
His Highness wished him a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for his country. (end)
