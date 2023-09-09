Embassy: Kuwaitis In Morocco Urged To Take Precaution Due Devastating Earthquake

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti embassy in Morocalled on its citizens, Saturday, to take utmost precaution and adhere to authorities guidelines after a devastating earthquake hit the Kingdom earlier on.
In a statement, the embassy called on Kuwaitis to follow up on the latest developments through official channels and contact the embassy via the 00212611716263 and 00212537633550 hotlines. (end)
