Jordan-Asean Economic Forum To Be Held Next March-Haj Tawfiq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) - Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), Khalil Haj Tawfiq, said Jordanian Economic Forum with some countries of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which have permanent embassies in the Kingdom, will be held during March, 2024.
In an ACC statement Saturday, he said the agreement to set a date for the forum followed a meeting between ACC's Board of Directors and Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan, Muhammad Nasri bin Abdul Rahman, who also heads the group of ASEAN embassies in the Kingdom.
Haj Tawfiq added that ACC will host the forum, in cooperation with the ASEAN countries that have embassies in the Kingdom, namely Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Sultanate of Brunei, aimed to enhancing joint trade exchanges and promoting investment opportunities.
Trade exchanges between Jordan and (ASEAN) grew by 42% during 2022, compared to 2021, according to ACC's statistical data.
The Kingdom's trade exchanges with ASEAN countries increased during the past year to JD1.279 billion, compared to JD900 million during 2021, ACC figures showed.
The Kingdom's exports to ASEAN countries are concentrated on chemical industry products, metal products, textile materials and products, while its imports are mainly pearls, precistones, textile materials, appliances, electrical and electronic sets, transportation equipment, and food industry products.
Haj Tawfiq said it was also agreed, with Malaysian envoy, to hold a remote meeting between ACC and its counterpart in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, to discuss joint coordination and cooperation mechanisms and reach an agreement to sign a memorandum of understanding between the two sides later.
Hajj Tawfiq noted Jordan's commercial and service sector is "keen" to strengthen the Kingdom's relations with Malaysia due to the available economic and investment capabilities and opportunities.
MENAFN09092023000117011021ID1107037005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.