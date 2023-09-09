Gov't Automated E-Services At 960 To First Half 2023-Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) - The number of active digitalised and automated government services stood at 960 by the end of last June in the Kingdom's public departments.
According to statistics released by Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Saturday, a total of 5, 585, 407 electronic transactions were completed on government automated e-services during first half of 2023 in Jordan's variinstitutions and ministries.
