7-Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Morocco's Marrakesh-Jso

Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) - The Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Saturday announced that it recorded an earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale, southwest of Morocco's Marrakesh at Saturday dawn.
In a statement, JSO head, Ghassan Suwaidan, said the earthquake occurred at exactly 1:11am Amman time, at a depth of 8 km, and 4,974 km away from Jordan's capital, Amman.
The Morocco's National Institute of Geophysics (ING) announced the earthquake hit Al Haouz Province in Morocco's central region, while the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior announced, in a preliminary toll, the death of 296 people as a result.
