Relatively Hot Weather Forecast Saturday-Jmd

Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -Saturday will see a drop in temperatures, with relatively hot weather in the hilltops and plains, while sweltering conditions will prevail in other regions, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
According to the JMD report, Sunday will see another noticeable drop in temperatures to become slightly below their seasonal averages and the weather will become moderately hot in the mountainareas and plains, and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba
On Monday, the weather will substantially remain similar as the day earlier.
Also today, temperatures in Amman will hit 34 degrees Celsand a low of 18C, while the port city of Aqaba will see a scorching 42C, dropping to 25C at night.
