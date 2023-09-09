Aaft School Of Cinema And Performing Arts Inaugurated At Noida Film City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 27th August, 2023: The AAFT School of Cinema, a beacon of excellence in cinematic education, proudly inaugurated its 2023 session at the esteemed Noida Film City. This momentevent was marked by the convergence of illustripersonalities from the film and television industry who shared their insights on the significance of comprehensive cinematic training including President of Marwah Studios Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
The event commenced with a compelling message underscoring the fundamental truth that“Show Business is the Best Business,” and that“Cinema is the biggest answer to it.” AAFT School of Cinema, a pioneering institution in the realm of film education, has consistently demonstrated that impeccable training can propel aspiring filmmakers to new heights. The underlying mantra to this success, as emphasized during the inauguration, is continudedication and persistence.
Over the years, AAFT has witnessed its students carve a niche for themselves within the film industry. Distinguished AAFTians are found occupying pivotal positions across varidisciplines, a testament to the institution's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering creativity said Sandeep Marwah President of AAFT.
The event featured the esteemed presence of Jay Shree Arora, a renowned actor celebrated for her iconic roles in popular TV serials such as“Hum Log,”“Buniyaad,”“Fauji,”“Diya Aur Bati Hum,” as well as feature films like“Mujrim,”“Datta,”“Police Police,”“Zid,”“Chakde India,”“Mission 11,” and many more. Ms. Arora, while addressing the gathering, extolled the significance of proper training at AAFT, affirming that it is the best institution she has encountered in this part of the world. She lauded AAFT's unique approach, where students receive 360-degree education in cinema, preparing them comprehensively for the industry.
Another highlight of the event was the presence of Masoom Singh, an accomplished actor and an alumof AAFT, celebrated for his lead role in the acclaimed film“Back To Dad.” Mr. Singh shared his enriching experiences as a student at AAFT and his remarkable journey in the film industry, illustrating the profound impact of the institution on his career.
The inauguration ceremony was followed by an engaging question-and-answer session, where inquisitive students from Cinema and Performing Arts had the opportunity to interact with industry stalwarts, seeking guidance and insights into the world of cinema.
The AAFT School of Cinema's 2023 session inauguration has set the stage for yet another year of excellence in cinematic education. Aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts can look forward to a transformative journey within the nurturing and innovative environment that AAFT offers.
