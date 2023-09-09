Infosec Train To Host A Free Webinar Titled 'Security Operations Center (Soc) Interview Prep'

What

Infosec Train, a distinguished cybersecurity education and IT training leader, is thrilled to announce a transformative webinar tailored specifically for cybersecurity professionals: "Security Operations Center (SOC) Interview Prep." This exclusive event, led by renowned expert Bharat, is scheduled for September 20, 2023, from 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM IST. It promises to equip individuals aspiring to excel in SOC-related interviews with the essential knowledge and skills needed to stand out in a highly competitive field.

When

20th September 2023

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm (IST)

Why Attend

Prepare for success in Security Operations Center (SOC) interviews with Infosec Train's exclusive "Security Operations Center (SOC) Interview Prep" webinar. SOC professionals are in high demand as they play a crucial role in safeguarding organizations against cyber threats.

This webinar offers a comprehensive agenda, including understanding SOC roles and responsibilities, tackling scenario-based interview questions, mastering soft skills and situational awareness, exploring networking's importance, and engaging in an interactive Q&A session with the presenting expert. Attendees will also receive a Certificate of Continuing Professional Education (CPE), get access to recorded sessions, and gain valuable industry insights from Bharat. Additionally, post-training support and free career guidance and mentorship opportunities make this webinar an indispensable resource for those aspiring to excel in the cybersecurity field.

Agenda for the Webinar

. SOC Roles and Responsibilities

. Handling Scenario Based SOC Interview Questions

. Importance of Soft Skills and Situational Awareness

. Use of Networking

. Q&A Session

Registration Link : Infosec Train

Infosec Train is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, Infosec Train empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as pioneers in cybersecurity training and consultancy. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

To know more about training programs offered by Infosec Train:

Please write back to or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UK: +44 7451 208413