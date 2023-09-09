Three Killed By Russian Shelling In Kherson Region On Sept 8

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were killed and eight others wounded by Russian shelling in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Friday, September 8.
Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
Over the past day, the Russian army launched 59 strikes in the Kherson region, firing 244 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad rocket launchers, UAVs and aircraft. Read also: War update: Over 30 combat clashes on front lines in past 24 hours
The enemy fired five shells at the city of Kherson.
The Russian military struck residential areas in the region, garages in Kherson, and an educational institution in the Beryslav district.
