Three Killed By Russian Shelling In Kherson Region On Sept 8

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

Over the past day, the Russian army launched 59 strikes in the Kherson region, firing 244 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad rocket launchers, UAVs and aircraft.

The enemy fired five shells at the city of Kherson.

The Russian military struck residential areas in the region, garages in Kherson, and an educational institution in the Beryslav district.