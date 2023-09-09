Thirty-Four People Injured In Enemy Attack On Kryvyi Rih Remain In Hospitals

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih defense council, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of people injured as a result of yesterday's missile attack has increased to 74 people, 34 are in the city's hospitals, three of them are in sericondition. They are receiving all the necessary assistance," the post said.

The enemy attacked the city early on Friday, September 9, hitting an administrative building. One person was killed.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service