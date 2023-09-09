Moi: Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Morocco, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the High Atlas Mountain region of Moroearly Saturday morning with reports of heavy casualties, said a security source.
According to a statement by the Moroccan Interior Ministry, obtained by the Moroccan Arab Press Agency (MAP), the death toll tfar had reached around 296 individuals while 153 others were injured in the horrific natural disaster.
The Interior Ministry revealed that the provinces of Al-Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant were affected by the earthquake. (end)
