Saying Goodbye To The Big Bang

The Big Bang theory asserts (among other things) that our universe was born in a gigantic explosion 13.8 billion years ago. The Big Bang is one of the most stubborn dogmas in science today. Thousands of scientific papers, textbooks, popular books and articles have treated the Big Bang theory as if it were essentially a proven fact.

The opposite is the case. In an exclusive four-part November 2020 interview with Asia Times under the banner “The Big Bang never happened ,” the well-known astrophysicist and plasma physicist Eric Lerner revealed how the Big Bang theory is contradicted by an overwhelming mass of astronomical evidence – evidence that is constantly accumulating – while mainstream cosmologists continue to twist and turn in attempts to save the theory and discredit its critics.



Marcelo Gleiser and Adam Frank. Photo: YouTube

On September 3, the New York Times published a guest essay by physicists Adam Frank and Marcelo Gleiser entitled“The Story of Our Universe May Be Starting to Unravel.”

The authors suggest that recent observations by the James Web Space Telescope, on top of other pieces of astronomical evidence, contradict the so-called“standard model” of cosmology and tcall for scientists to“rethink key features of the origin and development of the universe.” A“conceptual revolution” may be needed, they say.

Frank and Gleiser are familiar to the public through their books and media appearances but not, so far, as critics of the Big Bang theory. Strangely, despite the sensational title, the authors do not question the Big Bang itself, but only other assertions of the“standard model” that are contradicted by observations.

But, needless to say, the Big Bang is the most essential feature of the“story of our universe” that mainstream cosmologists have been telling us. Whether Frank and Gleiser intended it or not, their essay provides further evidence that the Big Bang theory is on the way out.

We asked Eric Lerner, a prominent protagonist in the scientific debate over the Big Bang, what he thought about Frank and Gleiser's essay. He kindly sent the comments below for publication in Asia Times. – JT

Eric Lerner. Photo: Asia Times files

Another big step toward an open, public debate over the validity of the Big Bang, expanding-universe hypothesis came September 3 with the publication in the New York Times Opinion section of an article titled“Crisis in Cosmology” (and re-titled online as“The Story of Our Universe May Be Starting to Unravel” ) by Adam Frank and Marcelo Gleiser.

Now, it is hardly news that there is a crisis in cosmology. Researchers have been discussing that for nearly 30 years and it has been big in the mass media since 2019.

But what is new and important is the admission by well-known cosmologists such as Frank and Gleiser that new observations mean we may need“a radical departure from the standard model” of cosmology, one that requires us“to change how we think of the elemental components of the universe, possibly even the nature of space and time.”

In fact, these authors say, we may need a“new story of the universe.”