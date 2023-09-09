National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) at ‘A-’ and ‘A2’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed NBQ’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable.



NBQ’s LT FCR is set two notches above the BSR and reflects the Bank’s ESL of High. CI expects the Bank to receive extraordinary support from the UAE government (sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/ ‘A1+’/ Stable) in case of need. The government has demonstrated such support in the past and, in CI’s view, has the means and willingness to continue to do so in the future. Additionally, NBQ can also expect support from the government of Umm Al Quwain, a founding shareholder.



NBQ’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS reflects the Bank’s long track record of generating strong earnings, very solid capital ratios and good liquidity. Principal challenges are high NPLs (partially mitigated by substantial collateral and capital), low loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage, customer concentrations in loans and deposits, and sector concentration in real estate/construction. The slowing global economy due to high interest rates and monetary tightening by central banks is also a challenge, although the UAE is still doing well on the back of favourable oil prices. The Bank’s undiversified business base and declining market share along with its small balance sheet size also weighs negatively on the CFS.



The UAE’s OPERA reflects the country’s continuing dependence on hydrocarbons, although less so than neighbouring countries, with the economic risk partially mitigated by the support of the wealthy emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also reflects the overall sound financial position of the banking sector.



The Bank’s conservative business strategy and credit policy over the past decade have served to safeguard capital and ensure strong liquidity. Thus far, the Bank has been able to overcome the disadvantages of a small customer franchise and limited business diversification to generate good earnings every year. Shareholders have been amply rewarded without compromising capital ratios. However, NBQ’s share of business in the UAE has shrunk and it is today the smallest commercial bank in the country. Rising competitive pressures in a consolidating banking sector could over the long term adversely impact its franchise.



NBQ continues to maintain a very conservative lending stance. Although it has booked new loans in its targeted segment, credit repayments have exceeded loan disbursals, resulting in a steady decline in loans. However, H1 23 saw moderate loan growth for the first time in many years. The Bank has a large due from banks portfolio which is of good quality, and a moderate sized investment book comprising mainly equities of blue-chip banks and companies in the UAE. There are customer concentrations in the loan portfolio, in common with peer banks. There is also some concentration to the real estate sector, but the book is performing adequately.



Asset quality ratios had been weaker than sector average for many years partly because of legacy NPLs and the decline in gross loans. The NPL ratio improved in H1 23 due to lower NPLs (reflecting write-offs) and the growth in lending. We expect further improvements in the NPL ratio as the credit book is expanded or recoveries rise. LLR coverage is low – the ratio declined in H1 23 due to write-offs – but this is mitigated by the sizeable collateral held by the Bank (against not just impaired loans but the entire loan book), the steady, though slow, pace of recoveries through court action and, lastly, the large capital base and good operating profits that provide sizeable additional buffer. Furthermore, Stage 2 loans are moderately low and other asset items on the balance sheet have minimal or no Stage 2 and Stage 3 exposures. We expect lending volumes to rise this year as the UAE economic recovery gains momentum, but credit growth is likely to be modest at best.



NBQ’s profitability ratios have historically been strong thanks to the Bank’s wide net interest margin (NIM), good cost efficiency ratios and low impairment charges. The strong growth in operating income and operating profit in 2022 and H1 23 was mainly due to a widening NIM (reflecting interest rate hikes), which offset the impact of a steadily declining credit portfolio. The Bank’s wide NIM is mainly attributed to its low funding cost (one of the lowest in the banking sector), which in turn reflects its large capital base, almost negligible borrowings, and a moderately good CASA ratio. Rising interest rates therefore have a strong positive impact on income generation. We expect good growth in net interest income this year, although the rate of growth may slow towards the end of the year as the frequency and magnitude of rate hikes reduce. NBQ’s fee income is not high, and investment gains and miscellaneous income fluctuate y-o-y. The operating cost base is low and the growth in income has strengthened the cost to income ratio in recent periods. ROAA has been high and rising in recent years due to increasing operating profits and low net impairment charges. NBQ’s ROAA was the highest in the banking sector in 2021 and 2022. The Bank does not have diversified income sources and is dependent on corporate banking activities. However, key profitability metrics have shown resilience even through difficult periods over many years.



NBQ’s high capital base supports its overall strong liquidity giving it one of the lowest net loans to stable funds ratios in the banking sector. Deposit growth in recent years, along with the decline in lending, have led to improvements in the Bank’s already good loan-based liquidity ratios in recent years. CASA is at a moderately good level, although there was a decline in the CASA ratio in 2022 and H1 23 with higher interest rates encouraging depositors to shift to time deposits. In common with most banks, customer concentration in the deposit base is high. However, major funding sources, including related party and government deposits, have proved to be stable even during stressed liquidity conditions in the past.



Capital ratios are very strong and among the best in industry. Capital is also only slightly impaired by unprovided NPLs. While dividend payouts have been generous, this is acceptable given the high capital adequacy ratios. Basel III leverage ratio is also very high. Capital is more than sufficient to power a substantial increase in risk weighted assets. The Bank can also raise debt capital in the future if required. Capital can also be increased by reducing dividend payouts as has been done in the past. NBQ’s capital ratios are expected to stay strong given its low and conservative risk appetite and strong earnings.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. We expect the economic recovery currently underway to have a favourable impact on NBQ’s financials.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade in the LT FCR and BSR or a change in the Outlook to Positive over the next 12 months would require a strengthening in the Bank’s standalone profile. This could come from a significant improvement in asset quality, lower customer concentrations, a more diversified business base and a larger balance sheet.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Though a remote possibility, a one-notch downgrade of the LT FCR and BSR or a change in the Outlook to Negative would be likely in the event of a deterioration in the Bank’s credit profile. This could be caused by a significant weakening of asset quality or profitability that the Bank may not be able to correct in a reasonable period.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst.

Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY 2019-22 and H1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1994. The ratings were last updated in September 2022. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



