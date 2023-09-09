Iaea Reports Increased Military Activity Around Znpp

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said this in a statement published on the agency's website , Ukrinform reports.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts based at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have reported hearing numerexplosions over the past week, in a possible sign of increased military activity in the region that could also pose a potential threat to nuclear safety and security at the site," Grossi said.

The report also states that the ZNPP informed the IAEA team that more drone strikes had taken place in the nearby city of Enerhodar – where many plant staff live with their families – in the morning of September 7. No casualties were reported.

In addition, the IAEA team was informed that the ZNPP had decided to temporarily reduce the number of personnel on the site to minimum levels over the next few days due to concerns of a higher risk of military activities in the area.

At the plant, the IAEA experts observed the continued presence of mines between the perimeter fences, but they did not see any additional ones during their walkdown activities across the site.

However, they have still not been granted access to the rooftops of reactor units 1, 2, 5 and 6.

"The IAEA team has also been requesting a walkdown of all six turbine halls, one after the other, to be able to fully assess, at one time, whether there may be any items present that may be in contravention of the five principles. At present, this request has not been granted," the report said.