Uzbekistan Developing Industrial Production Cooperation With China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 9. Uzbekistan's
Almalyk Mining and Metallurgy Plant JSC and the Chinese Shandong
Gold Group Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding and
cooperation, Trend reports.
The document includes issues of deep processing of copper, zinc,
and other metals; the development of mineral resources; and the
manufacturing of new types of products based on copper, zinc,
cadmium, molybdenum, tungsten, and other rare metals.
Representatives of Shandong Gold Group Co., Ltd. visited the
Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Plant JSC on September 4 to
discuss issues of establishing cooperation in obtaining products
through the deep processing of copper and other precious
metals.
Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex JSC is one of the most
profitable enterprises in Uzbekistan's industry field, with annual
profit amounting to 6.7 trillion soums ($574.3 million) as of 2022.
AMMC contributed 18.6 trillion soums ($1.6 billion) to the
country's budget in 2022.
