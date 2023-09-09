Saturday, 09 September 2023 07:50 GMT

Armenian Armed Forces Shell Positions Of Azerbaijani Army


9/9/2023 12:23:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Armenian armed forces shelled positions of Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Will updated

MENAFN09092023000187011040ID1107036832

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search