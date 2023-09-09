Moldova Not Recognizing Russian Pseudo-Elections In Ukraine

That's according to a statement issued by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform reports, citing NewsMaker.

"Russia's attempt to legitimize the forceful occupation of the territories of the sovereign state of Ukraine is illegal and completely contradicts the norms of international law and international treaties to which Russia itself is a party. By holding the so-called elections, Russia directly contradicts the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, and also deliberately violates the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the ministry said.

The ministry said that Moldova firmly supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

As reported, Russia announced the holding on September 8-10, 2023, of the so-called elections to local occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied parts of the territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine, as well as the AutonomRepublic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the illegal elections held by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine would not have any legal consequences and would not lead to a change in the staof the Ukrainian territories captured by the Russian army.