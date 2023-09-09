Ukrainian President, Saudi Pm Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Dialogue

According to the Ukrainian presidential press service , both parties discussed cooperation between the two countries and "strengthening dialogue," Ukrinform reports.

In addition, the two countries' leaders discussed "urgent issues" of interaction between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in continuing their dialogue, which began during a bilateral meeting in Jeddah on May 19.

"Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for his consistent support of all peace efforts," the report read.

It also added that the Ukrainian president noted the successful holding in Saudi Arabia on August 5 of the second meeting of national security advisers and political directors of foreign ministries based on the key principles of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

On August 5-6, Jeddah hosted a second meeting at the level of national security advisers and political directors to discuss the key principles of peace based on the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.