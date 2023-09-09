Djokovic Beats Ben Shelton To Reach Us Open Final

Novak Djokovic swatted aside another young contender in American Ben Shelton to reach theOpen final and move within one more victory of a record-equalling 24th major title.

Serbia's Djokovic, 36, beat 20-year-old Shelton 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-4) to again close in on Margaret Court's tally.

The victory sets up a potential rematch with Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in July's Wimbledon final, on Sunday.

Defending champion Alcaraz plays Daniil Medvedev in the second semi-final.

Spain's Alcaraz, 20, faces Russian third seed Medvedev, who won his sole major title at Flushing Meadows two years ago, in the night session at 19:00 local time (00:00 BST, Saturday).

Djokovic lost to Medvedev in the 2021 final and was not allowed to enter the United States for last year's tournament because he was unvaccinated against Covid-19.

However, he has now has reached a 10thOpen final on his return to New York and will aim for a fourth title triumph on Sunday.

Djokovic reacted by mimicking Shelton's celebration of picking up a phone – to indicate he was dialled in – and slamming it down.

“These are the matches and occasions I thrive on, they inspire me every day to keep working as hard as the young guys,” said Djokovic.

“I still feel I have something left in the legs and something to give to the sport. I couldn't be happier.”

A sign of Djokovic's greatness has been his ability to dominate much younger opponents on the biggest stages over recent years.

In the past five seasons, Djokovic has lost only eight of the 53 matches he has played against opponents under the age of 23.

At Wimbledon, Alcaraz was only the second player younger than Djokovic – after Medvedev at the 2021Open – to beat him in a major final since 2020.

With Djokovic's technique, mentality and athleticism showing few signs of weakening, Shelton was the latest young pretender to be taught a lesson.

The second seed enforced his quality and experience from the start, serving smartly and returning Shelton's biggest weapon well before intensifying the pressure.

The break arrived in the sixth game when Shelton made forehand errors, stuck a drop-shot into theand put a volley wide to hand over a 4-2 lead.

More errors started to flow from Shelton's racquet and, although he showed resilience to fight off three set points at 5-2 and create a break opportunity out of nowhere at 5-3, Djokovic stayed focused to serve out the opener.

For the first time, Djokovic released his emotions. He roared his delight towards a section of the Ashe crowd close to where Shelton's team were sat.

The Serb remained utterly calm and controlled in the second set, striking in a fifth game where a flustered Shelton handed over the break with a double fault.

After Djokovic won the final five games for a commanding lead, the mood among the home fans further flattened at the start of the third set.

A trip to the locker room for Shelton was unable to change the dynamic, two double faults leading to Djokovic breaking in the first game with a superb passing winner.

Winning in straight sets looked a formality for the 23-time major champion until Shelton found his best level of the match to break back for 4-4.

The world number 47 created a set point at 5-4 which Djokovic saved with a pinpoint service winner, before a sloppy game allowed Djokovic to strike for 6-5.

Shelton was not finished yet. He saw Djokovic push a forehand wide on match point and broke back to force a tie-break, only for Djokovic to ramp up the intensity again before taking his second match point. (BBC)