Imperial Dade Canada Adds Scale In Quebec, Acquires Ralik

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & BLAINVILLE, Quebec–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Ralik (“Ralik” or the“Company”). The transaction represents the 72nd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Imperial Dade remains committed to the strategic focreated more than 15 years ago to continue to grow both through organic initiatives and a disciplined acquisition process.





Founded in 1997, Ralik has a 26-year operating history as a leading distributor of paper goods, packaging materials, and other safety and janitorial products. The management team consisting of three entrepreneurial brothers Ali, Hamdi and Shoukri Mustafa, have promoted a customer centric culture that is evident in the strong relationships and growth over the years. By leveraging Imperial Dade Canada's market leading platform, Ralik customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“I enthusiastically welcome Ralik to Imperial Dade. Ralik has a loyal customer base and a laser focused commitment to providing an unparalleled customer experience, making the business a great addition to our growing North American platform,” said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade.“Ralik's commitment to their customers and partners, along with their family first culture, makes the business a great addition to our platform,” said Stephane Lapointe, President of Imperial Dade Canada.

“Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family. Under the leadership of Bob, Jason, and Stephane we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships,” said Ali Mustafa, CEO of Ralik.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice packaging, industrial products and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit .

