China Bans Iphone While Touting Huawei's Mate60 Pro

China's government has ordered its officials not to bring iPhones into the office or use them for work, the Wall Street Journal reported on September 6. Those bans could next be extended to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which employ millions of workers, agencies reported on September 7.

The news caused Apple's market valuation to fall by US$200 billion over those two days of trading.

The ban notably coincided with Chinese state media's campaign to promote the launch of Huawei Technologies' Mate60 Pro, which is equipped with Kirin 9000s, a 7 nanometer chip produced by the local Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC).

Lu Tingjie, a professor at the School of Economics and Management of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunication, told China Central TV that the launch of Kirin 9000s is a milestone for the development of China's chip sector. He said the nation's technology gap with the West has now been narrowed to about three to five years.

Apple will launch its latest iPhone 15 model on September 12 while Huawei will hold its marketing event for the Mate60 Pro on the same day. The A17 chipset inside the new iPhone is expected to be a 3nm processor, which is about two to three generations more advanced than 7nm processors.

On September 6,Representative Mike Gallagher, chair of the House Select Committee on China, called on theCommerce Department to end all technology exports to Huawei and SMIC.

TheCommerce Department said the next day it is working to get more information on the Mate60 Pro's purported 7nm chip.