Biden Should Press Climate Activist Rights In Vietnam

Last December, the G7 countries including the US, along with the World Bank and other development banks, announced that Vietnam would be the beneficiary of a US$15.5 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) program to speed up the movement away from coal use in the country.

But civil society activists advocating for reform, political pluralism and sustainable, rights-respecting development and environmental policies have been left out in the cold in the deal.



On September 10, President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam to announce that the two governments' relationship will advance from a“comprehensive” to a“strategic” partnership.

During a recent phone call between Biden and the Vietnam Communist Party general secretary, Nguyen Phu Trong, the two leaders spoke about“expanding the bilateral relationship, while working together to address regional challenges such as climate change, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, and the deteriorating environmental and security situation along the Mekong.”