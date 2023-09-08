Un Chief Urges G20 Leaders To Send Strong Message On Climate Change

NEW YORK, 8th September, 2023 (WAM) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday urged the Group of 20 top economic powers, which are responsible for more than 80% of the emissions that cause global warming, to use their weekend summit to send a strong message on climate change.

Guterres said all licensing or funding for new fossil fuel projects should be stopped and that the G20 must keep the“1.5-degree goal alive,” referring to the 2015 Paris climate agreement that set 1.5 degrees Cels(2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as a global guardrail in atmospheric warming, with countries pledging to try to prevent that much long-term warming if possible.

He told reporters at the G20 summit in New Delhi that the gathering's theme - One Earth, One Family, One Future - resonates today not just as an ideal but as an indictment of the times.

“Because if we are indeed one global family – we today resemble a rather dysfunctional one,” he said.“Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up and trust is eroding – which together raise the specter of fragmentation, and ultimately, confrontation.”